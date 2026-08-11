Mechanic dies as RTC bus moves during brake repair in Jeedimetla

The deceased was identified as 39-year-old Santhosh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
An RTC bus ran over a mechanic in Jeedimetla
An RTC Bus

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) mechanic died after a bus moved while he was repairing its brakes in Jeedimetla on Tuesday, August 11.

The deceased was identified as 39-year-old Santhosh, who was working on the vehicle after it developed a snag. The driver failed to notice Santhosh and drove the bus forward. The mechanic was run over and died on the spot.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla police said, “The accident occurred at 7:30 am when the mechanic was repairing the bus. A case of death due to negligent driving has been registered against the driver, V Krishna Rao, under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

Subhan Bakery

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