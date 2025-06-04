Medak auto driver attempts suicide over unpaid land compensation for RRR

Hyderabad: An auto driver from Kothapet village of Shivampet mandal in the Medak district attempted to end his life by ingesting pesticide after he failed to receive compensation for his land, which was acquired by the government for the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

The auto driver has been identified as Kanchanpalli Shekhar and had reportedly moved to Hyderabad to earn a living. Shekhar recorded a video before attempting suicide and said that his earnings were affected by the free bus scheme.

Shekhar had also reportedly approached the Shivampet Tehsildar to complain about not being given compensation for his land. However, his problem was not resolved.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Shivampet police informed that though they have information about Shekar’s case, they have received no official complaint from him or the hospital where he is admitted. “He was in debt of Rs 20 lakh, which prompted him to take the extreme step,” the police said.

Shekar has been admitted to the Sangareddy government hospital, where Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy visited him. The MLA also spoke to the revenue department and directed them to provide him with the compensation.