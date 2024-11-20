Medak records Telangana’s lowest temperature at 12 degrees Celsius

Forecast predicts that the dry spell will continue for the next seven days.

Zahed Farooqui | Published: 20th November 2024
Hyderabad: Medak district in Telangana experienced the coldest night in the state, with the temperature dropping to 12 degrees Celsius on Monday night, according to the Meteorological Centre.

In its daily weather report, the department noted that dry weather conditions prevailed across Telangana over the past 24 hours.

The forecast predicts that the dry spell will continue for the next seven days, with no significant changes expected in weather patterns across the state.

The drop in temperatures signals the onset of cooler conditions in Telangana as winter approaches.

