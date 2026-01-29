Medaram Jatara: Telangana celebrates largest tribal festival with devotion

Mulugu (Telangana): The four-day ‘Maha Jathara’ of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, dubbed as one of the largest Adivasi spiritual congregations in the world, got underway at Medaram.

An estimated three crore devotees are expected to attend the biennial ‘Maha Jathara’ this year, official sources said.

The tribal priests was installed deities Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididdaraju at the ‘gaddelu’ (altars) on Wednesday night as per traditions.

Goddess Sammakka was installed at the altar on January 29.

Sāralamma ascends to the Gaddhe from Kannepalli (Image: IPRDepartment on X.)

Devotees at Goddess Saralamma’s installation at the altar (Image: IPRDepartment on X.)

The devotees took holy bath in the rivulet Jampanna Vagu at Medaram. They performed worship by making idols of deities with sand collected in the rivulet.

A devotional atmosphere pervaded the ‘Maha Jathara’ site as some women devotees were “possessed” by the goddesses.

The devotees carried jaggery for offering to the deities.

Observing that the number of devotees visiting the Maha Jathara has increased substantially over the years, state Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka said about 20 lakh people are estimated to have visited Medaram during the last several days.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram also visited the Maha Jathara on January 29.

Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar had told the Union Minister about the event’s significance and invited him to attend it, a state government release said.

(From left): Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar and Union Coals and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy at Medaram Jatara

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the ‘Maha Jathara’ that began about six months ago.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on January 19 inaugurated the renovated shrine of goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Medaram Jatara (Image:Revanth Reddy on X.)

The state government reconstructed the altar of the tribal deities Sammakka, Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididda Raju, spending about Rs 101 crore.

It undertook development works with Rs 150 crore for the convenience of devotees visiting the ‘Maha Jathara’ 2026.

As many as 21 government departments and about 42,000 personnel are involved in organising the festival, including arrival and departure of devotees, provision of basic facilities, security, cleanliness and medical facilities.

The government has also organised medical camps, ambulances and bike ambulances to attend to medical emergencies during the festival.

Making use of digital technology, the state government has launched an official website, a mobile application and a Whatsapp chatbot for the convenience of devotees.

As part of safety and security arrangements, the government installed a safety module in the app which include sending an SOS alert in emergencies and registration of complaints.

Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy inspects Medaram Jatara preparations on a bike (Image: Office of Ponguleti on X)

The government has also made plans to avoid use of plastic in the festival and to adopt eco-friendly measures.

The ‘Maha Jathara’ is celebrated in Medaram during the time the goddesses of the tribals is believed to visit them.

Medaram is a remote place in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, a part of Dandakaranya, the largest surviving forest belt in Mulugu.

The ‘Jathara’ commemorates the revolt led by the mother-daughter duo of Sammakka and Saralamma against the imposition of taxes on the tribal populace during a period of drought by the Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century.