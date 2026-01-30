Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Maha Jatara witnesses massive devotee turnout

Hyderabad: The world-famous Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Maha Jatara is witnessing an unprecedented surge in devotee footfall as the grand tribal festival moves toward its conclusion.

The gathering continues peacefully, reaffirming its position as one of the largest tribal religious congregations globally.

Spiritual atmosphere, traditional offerings

The historic jatara has transformed Medaram into a vibrant spiritual centre. Devotees from across Telangana and other parts of the country are arriving in large numbers to offer prayers to Sammakka and Saralamma, the revered forest deities.

Pilgrims are presenting traditional offerings such as turmeric, vermilion, jaggery, rice, and cloth, reflecting the cultural heritage and simplicity associated with the festival.

Even with lakhs of devotees attending the event, darshan is proceeding in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Systematic queue management and efficient crowd regulation have ensured the smooth movement of pilgrims across the jatara premises. The devotional atmosphere remains strong as devotees patiently wait to participate in rituals.

The State Government, district administration, and police departments have implemented comprehensive measures to manage the heavy influx of devotees. Traffic regulation, crowd supervision, and safety mechanisms have been put in place to maintain order. At Jampanna Vagu, pilgrims are taking holy dips under close supervision, adding to the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Medical services, volunteer support

Medical teams have been deployed throughout the jatara area to provide immediate healthcare assistance. Volunteers stationed along queue lines and major congregation points are actively supporting devotees. Special emergency response arrangements have also been established to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims.

Around 500 NSS volunteers from Kakatiya University, Warangal, are providing dedicated service at the jatara. Their duties include assisting devotees at the gaddelu, guiding pilgrims in queues, managing crowd movement near Jampanna Vagu, and helping reunite separated family members.

Pilgrims have expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided during the jatara. Many devotees stated that darshan has been quicker and better organised compared to previous editions. Improvements in sanitation, security, healthcare services, and volunteer coordination have been widely appreciated.

Several dignitaries visited Medaram and offered prayers to Sammakka and Saralamma. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma performed special prayers and presented traditional offerings. Leaders including Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Mahabubabad MP Shri Porika Balaram Naik, MLC Shri Basavaraju Sarayya, MLA Shri Naini Rajender Reddy, Payam Venkateshwarlu, and Gandra Satyanarayana also offered prayers and fulfilled vows.

Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Director General of Police (DGP) Shivdhar Reddy were among the other prominent visitors who paid their respects.