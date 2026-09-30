Medchal: Students halt RTC buses for skipping their stop

Medchal: Upset that RTC buses refuse to stop at the designated spot, school students staged a dharna on the road in Medchal on Wednesday, September 30.

They alleged that RTC buses do not stop at the Saibaba Nagar bus stop under the jurisdiction of the Suraram Police Station.

Irate students chose to stand in the middle of the road, blocking the path of RTC buses.

Students staged a road protest at Saibaba Nagar bus stop in Medchal on Wednesday, September 30, alleging RTC buses were not stopping there.



The students blocked buses and said repeated representations to the depot manager over the inconvenience caused to students, employees and… pic.twitter.com/ifSqXFB15v — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 30, 2026

They claimed that despite submitting representations to the depot manager, no action had been taken.

The agitation disrupted the traffic for a while.

Similar protest in Karnataka

A similar episode was reported from Karnataka on Tuesday, September 29, when a schoolgirl stood defiantly in front of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus after the driver failed to halt at the designated bus shelter.

The incident took place at B Hosahalli village, Tumkur district. The Hatti-Mundargi bus was on its way towards Koppala city.

When it reached the B Hosahalli village bus shelter, the girls waved at the driver to stop the vehicle, but he did not.

This angered the girls, who also had an examination to take. They reportedly followed the bus and managed to stop it down the road.

One of them stood in front of the heavy vehicle and confronted the KSRTC bus driver and conductor about their behaviour.