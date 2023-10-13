Media baron, film producer P. V. Gangadharan dies at 80

A true Congressman, PVG served as a AICC member for long and at the 2011 Assembly elections, he unsuccessfully contested as the party candidate

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Updated: 13th October 2023 10:26 am IST
Media baron, film producer P. V. Gangadharan dies at 80
Image Source: IANS

Kozhikode: Media baron, film producer and politician P .V. Gangadharan passed at a private hospital here on Friday . He was 80.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

PVG, as he was popularly known, had been ailing for the past few days and suffered a cardiac arrest this morning which proved fatal.

He was a full time director of the Mathrubhumi media house, one of the pioneering media organisations in the state.

MS Education Academy

He was called the “live wire” of Grihalekshmi Film production house that produced stellar Malayalam films which include national award winning ones like ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’ that fetched the national award for superstar Mammootty.

A true Congressman, PVG served as a AICC member for long and at the 2011 Assembly elections, he unsuccessfully contested as the party candidate.

Remembering him as a person with a soft demeanor, Goa Governor and long time friend P. S. Sreedharan Pillai termed Gangadharan a “human and loveable” character.

“PVG was a friend to all and a humane person. We used to often be together at various functions. His down to earth nature endeared him to all,” said Pillai recalling his long time association with him.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of PVG and termed him a “multifaceted” personality.

His last rites are expected to be held here on Saturday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Updated: 13th October 2023 10:26 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button