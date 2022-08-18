Media hamesha jhoot bolti hai: Shehnaaz Gill on her dating rumours

Mumbai: Singer- actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently one of the most celebrated and popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following across India who are curious to know each and every update about their favorite star including her personal life.

Speculations are rife that Shehnaaz Gill is dating choreographer Raghav Juyal. The rumours sparked after their social media PDA caught netizen’s attention. Later, it was also reported that she went on a vacation to Rishikesh with Raghav. And now, the actress has finally broke silence her dating reports that are spreading like a wildfire.

Recently, Shehnaaz was spotted at a promotional event for her brother’s new song, ‘Aunda Janda’ and talked about her dating rumours. She said that media only spreads lies and says anything they want. She said, ‘’Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai kayi baar and kuch bi bolti hai”.

She also asked a media person that ‘’Aap inke sath khade ho to aap inke saath relation me ho? Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi.” Lastly she requested everyone to ask about her brother’s song and not about her personal or professional life.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in superstar Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be released on December 30, 2022. The cast includes Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge and Sidharth Nigam. She will also be seen in Shilpa Shetty’s talk show.