Medical students protest in Delhi

New Delhi: Doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, near AIIMS in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Siliguri: Junior doctors and students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, near Siliguri, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Medics stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Medical students stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Medical students stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

