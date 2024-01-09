Medigadda probe: Telangana vigilance dept conducts searches

According to reports, searches were carried out and certain documents were seized at the Kaleshwaram corporation's office in Jala Soudha, Irrum Manzil, Hyderabad.

Updated: 9th January 2024 4:38 pm IST
Medigadda barrage
Medigadda barrage- (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement department on Tuesday, January 9, conducted searches at the office of the Engineer-In-Chief, Irrigation and Command Area Development, C Muralidhar.

This comes after the newly elected Congress-led Telangana government ordered an enquiry into the sinking of piers at the Medigadda barrage, which is part of the multistage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

The searches were also conducted at the Irrigation department’s office in Medigadda of Mahadevpur division in Jayasankar Bhupalpally and the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) office in Karimnagar.

Ten teams, consisting of engineers and officers from the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Department, conducted searches at various offices related to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

