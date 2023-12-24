Meera Chopra breaks silence on cousin connections and industry realities

Mumbai: Actress Meera Chopra, a prominent name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries since her debut in 2005, stepped into Bollywood limelight with “1920 London” in 2016. Despite her familial ties to Bollywood sensations Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, Meera reveals a lack of the expected “sisterhood” with her cousins.

In an exclusive interview with Siddharth Kannan, Meera shared insights into her relationship with Priyanka and Parineeti, stating, “From the start, there was not much closeness between us that we would look like friends here. That would be fake. But I can say that when three or four girls join the industry, they help each other. That did not happen to me.”

While expressing her disappointment about not receiving support, Meera clarified that she never explicitly sought assistance and it was never offered. She highlighted the absence of communication between her family and Parineeti’s, stating that they haven’t spoken “since ages.” Despite Priyanka’s generosity, Meera emphasised the missing reciprocity in their sisterly bond.

Addressing the noticeable absence during Parineeti’s wedding festivities, Meera explained that she has always extended love but expects reciprocity in building relationships. Priyanka, though absent from the wedding, sent warm wishes on Instagram for Parineeti’s married life with Raghav Chadha.

Looking ahead, Meera Chopra is set to grace the big screen in the ZEE5 exclusive film “Safed,” directed by Sandeep Singh, scheduled for a theatrical release on December 29, 2023. As Meera navigates the dynamics of familial ties and industry relationships, her upcoming project promises to showcase her talent in a new light.