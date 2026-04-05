Meerut father shuns social stigma, welcomes daughter with garlands after divorce

Proving that a father’s love is unconditional, a retired judge in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut brought back his daughter with pomp and flair after her divorce, sending a message that his daughter’s happiness is much more valuable to him than “log kya kahenge” (what will people say?)

On Saturday, April 4, Pranita Vashistha was granted a divorce by a family court. Not caring about any stigma, her father, Gyanendra Kumar Sharma, welcomed home his only daughter with drums, garlands and sweets.

According to her counsels Rajeev Giri and Naseeb Saifi, Pranita had married an Army Major from Shahjahanpur on December 19, 2018.

However, the marriage soon ran into trouble, with allegations of continued mental, physical and emotional distress at her matrimonial home. Despite the birth of a son, the situation did not improve, prompting Pranita to file for divorce in the Meerut family court.

As Pranita stepped out of the court premises on Saturday, relatives danced to the beat of drums and escorted her home in a festive procession. Family members wore black T-shirts emblazoned with the message “I Love My Daughter”.

Speaking to the media, retired judge Sharma stated, “It is expected of daughters that they must tolerate pain and sadness, but not leave their husbands. With this gesture, we want to send a message that daughters are just like sons. Do not treat them in a way that if they are unhappy at their house, they still stay there.”

“I request people not to keep women empowerment limited to conversation but actually show it in their actions. On her wedding day, I had sent her off with full celebrations, and I am doing the same today when she is coming back,” he added.

Pranita, a postgraduate in Psychology, is the finance director at Pranav Vashistha Judicial Academy in Tejgarhi. She is the lone child of her parents, after her brother Pranav Vashistha died in an accident at Chandigarh in 2022.

Recalling her ordeal, Pranita said she had become mentally fragile during the marriage but credited her family’s unwavering support for helping her rebuild her life.

She urged women facing abuse not to remain silent. “Stand up for yourself. Become strong, educate yourself and be independent before thinking about marriage,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI.)