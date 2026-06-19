Meerut mosque row: Action after document review, says SSP

Meerut: Action in connection with a mosque allegedly located on the land of Kharkhauda police station will be taken after verification of documents, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said on Friday, June 19.

In a statement, Pandey said that during the measurement of the police station land in the presence of revenue officials as part of a plan to construct new residential facilities, it came to light that a mosque was situated on the premises.

He said the station-in-charge has issued notices to the mosque management and other parties concerned, seeking documents related to the land and construction.

“Further action will be taken after examining the documents submitted and in accordance with legal provisions and the Supreme Court‘s directions regarding encroachments,” the SSP said.

Muslim side pushes back, Hindutva workers warn agitation

Meanwhile, Sachin Sirohi, chief of the local outfit Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, demanded action within 48 hours and warned of an agitation by Hindu organisations if no action was taken.

The Muslim side has also approached authorities, claiming that valid documents related to the mosque are available and it should not be demolished.

A delegation led by the Mashriqi Jamiat Ulema-e-Uttar Pradesh and the Naib City Qazi recently submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in this regard.

The mosque management rejected the allegations saying the land had been recorded in the name of the Waqf Board, and documentary evidence supporting the claim had already been submitted to the police.

Police said the Kharkhoda Police Station, located on the Meerut-Bulandshahr road, dates back to the pre-Independence era and revenue records show 6,450 square metres of land under Khasra number 1217 registered in the name of the police station for several decades.