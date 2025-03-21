Meerut murder: Victim’s minor daughter knew ‘Papa is in the drum’

Meerut: Meerut Police are considering engaging a counsellor to speak to the traumatised six-year-old daughter of slain ex-Merchant Navy man Saurabh Rajput to gather information as she is reported to have told some people that “Papa is in the drum”.

Superintendent of Police, Meerut City, Ayush Vikram Singh said the police are still investigating the motive behind the killing and the minor girl could shed some light on the developments surrounding the grisly murder of Saurabh Rajput on March 4 by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla.

The girl is believed to have seen something or overheard conversations which, probably, led her to tell some people that “Papa is in the drum”, according to the statement of the girl’s grandmother to the police.

A child counsellor is likely to engage with a traumatised child better than policemen, said an official, adding that their goal is to provide a safe and supportive environment for the child to explore her feelings and develop coping skills.

Saurabh’s body – chopped up into 15 pieces – was found in a plastic drum sealed with cement just over a week after he had returned from abroad to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

His wife Muskaan and boyfriend Sahil, with whom she had an extramarital affair, were arrested later after they confessed to the crime. They have been charged with murder, conspiracy, and evidence tampering, the police said.

On the night of March 4, Muskaan mixed sleeping pills into Saurabh’s food. Once he was unconscious, she and Sahil stabbed him and chopped his body into 15 pieces.

SP Singh said that Muskaan agreed to stab Saurabh while Sahil held his hands. After this, Sahil instructed Muskaan to bring a drum, sand and cement bags. The accused said that they had brought a knife on the pretext of chopping chicken but used it to kill Saurabh. They then chopped the body, put it into the drum, and later filled it with cement.

After the murder, the accused left for a vacation in Shimla and Kasol to create an alibi while maintaining contact with Saurabh’s family through messages.

The two had made a failed attempt to kill Saurabh on February 25 as well, the police said.

The police had to use a drill machine to break through the cement in the drum to recover Saurabh’s remains.

Saurabh and Muskaan had a love marriage in 2016 and had a daughter in 2019. However, Saurabh’s decision to leave his Merchant Navy job to spend more time with his family did not sit well with his relatives, leading to friction.

In 2023, he moved to London to work at a bakery, but financial struggles persisted. Muskaan’s family regularly provided her with money. Saurabh also had a drinking problem, which further strained their relationship.

When Saurabh returned to India on February 24 to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, the couple’s tensions resurfaced. On February 25, Muskaan and Sahil had already attempted to kill him but failed.