Meeseva centers to now issue marriage, market value certificates

Published: 30th June 2025 7:57 pm IST
Meeseva centers in Telangana issuing marriage certificates and land market value certificates starting Monday, June 30, 2025.
Hyderabad: In a step towards expanding the horizons of e-governance, Meeseva centers will now include the issuance marriage and market value certificates.

On the first day of the launch of the two new services on Monday, June 30, IT minister, Sridhar Babu reviewed the delivery of Meeseva services at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana state secretariat

Marriage certificate applicants can book slots by updating their details such as address proof, age proof, marriage photos and other proofs. Once the sub-registrar’s office approves, the marriage certificates will be issued.

Similarly, applicants can now request a market value certificate for the current value of land or a flat in an apartment. Once done, the sub-registrar’s office will assess the property’s current value and then issue the certificate.

