Meesho, Flipkart under fire for selling Lawrence Bishnoi t-shirts

Mumbai: Lawrence Bishnoi, known mainly for his criminal activities, is now a trending figure in India for surprising reasons. Despite being in jail, Bishnoi has managed to stay in the public eye through high-profile crimes. His gang is linked to the murder of Maharashtra leader Baba Siddique, and he has also issued death threats against Bollywood star Salman Khan.

And now, Indian e-commerce giants Flipkart and Meesho are facing criticism for selling T-shirts featuring Bishnoi’s image with labels like “Gangster” and “Real Hero.” Priced at just Rs 168, these T-shirts caused a public outcry, especially since some designs were marketed to children. Journalist Alishan Jafri called this trend part of “India’s online radicalization,” raising concerns about glorifying criminals.

Public Outrage Over Bishnoi Merchandise

Once Jafri brought attention to the Bishnoi T-shirts on social media, the backlash was swift. Many people criticized Meesho for selling products that glorify a criminal, calling the listings “shameful” and demanding their removal. In response, Meesho quickly took down the products and assured customers of its commitment to providing a “safe and trusted” platform.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a well-known gangster involved in over 70 criminal cases. His gang has taken responsibility for multiple serious crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi has remained a central figure in India’s underworld, even while jailed since 2015.