Meet 1st almost confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Mumbai: One of the India’s favourite and most-watched adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s brand new 15th season (KKK 15) is all set to make a grand return. The show has already started making headlines much before its official start.

Ahead of its launch, the makers are said to be actively finalizing the contestants and several names are already making rounds online.

Just like every year, this year too Khatron Ke Khiladi will feature Bigg Boss’ latest season’s contestants. Interestingly, two popular faces from BB 18 are said to be joining the adventure reality show.

Avinash Mishra signs Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Bigg Boss 18 finalist Avinash Mishra has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. A popular Instagram page, Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, has claimed that Avinash has already given his nod to be a part of the show. If confirmed, he will be the first official contestant of this season. Previously, Avinash had hinted at receiving an exciting offer, which many now believe was for KKK 15.

Avinash Mishra gained massive popularity during his stint in Bigg Boss 18. From heated arguments with almost all housemates to his much-talked-about love angle with Eisha Singh, he remained in the limelight throughout the season. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see him take on daring stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

However, an official confirmation from the show’s team is still awaited.

Just like every year, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is likely to commence shooting in May, with an anticipated airing date in June or July. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates!