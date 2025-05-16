Mumbai: Just a decade ago, entering the Rs 100-crore club was a big deal for any actor. It meant your film had made a mark. But then came films like Baahubali, and the entire game changed. Now, Rs 500 crore has almost become a must for any hero to call a film a success.

The Rs 100-crore mark became too low, and Rs 200 crore started being seen as the new basic benchmark. In the last ten years, as most films tried and failed to hit that number, there’s been only one actor who has done it, again and again without missing a beat.

He is none other than Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay, actor with 8 Rs 200 crore club films

Vijay has achieved a remarkable feat unmatched by any actor in Indian cinema — eight consecutive Rs 200-crore grossers. His golden streak began in 2017 with Atlee’s Mersal, which marked his entry into the Rs 200-crore club. Since then, there has been no looking back.

From Sarkar, Bigil, Master, Beast, Varisu, Leo, to his most recent release GOAT, Vijay has consistently delivered at the box office. Notably, Leo emerged as a massive blockbuster, grossing Rs 605 crore and surpassing Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Even GOAT, which received a somewhat mixed response, crossed Rs 400 crore globally.

This achievement places Vijay in a league of his own. While Bollywood heavyweights like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar once had six consecutive Rs 200-crore hits, and Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a streak of three, none have managed to maintain such box office dominance over eight consecutive films.

As Vijay continues to break records, he is also preparing to chart a new path. On February 2, 2024, he announced the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and confirmed that he would be retiring from films to pursue a full-time political career.

His last film, Jana Nayagan, was announced shortly after. Directed by H. Vinoth and starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol alongside Vijay, the film is slated for release on January 9, 2026. With this, the 51-year-old superstar will bid farewell to the silver screen.