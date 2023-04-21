Meet Anjum Fakih, confirmed Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant

Mumbai: Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 cannot contain their excitement as the updates about the new season continue to churn out. Contestants are who confirmed to take part in the Rohit Shetty-hosted so far are Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi.

Fans are curious to know more about these celebrities and their preparation for the show. They have been searching the internet for photos and updates on social media.

One such celebrity who has been making headlines recently is Anjum Fakih. Fans are keen to know more about the actress and her preparation for the show, and they have been turning to social media to get information about the contestant. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Anjum Fakih’s Instagram account and explore more about her journey in television industry.

About Anjum Fakih, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant

Anjum Fakih is best known for her work in Zee TV popular shows Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Kundali Bhagya. In a short span of time, she has established herself as one of the promising new actresses in telly ville. She also did a cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s other productions Dil Hi Toh Hai and Naagin 5. Anjum also made her music video debut with Ik Dafa Toh Mil. She has also starred in hit reality show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Anjum enjoys a huge fan following of 1.8M on Instagram. Check out her photos below.

“I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants,” Anjum was quoted saying in IMWBuzz as she confirmed her participation in KKK 13.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.