Meet Azma Fallah, a Pakistani blogger who entered Lock Upp

Mumbai: Lock Upp is only getting interesting with each passing day, thanks to its contestants. Latest inmate to enter the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show is Azma Fallah, beauty blogger from Pakistan.

Speaking to Indian Express about her stint in Lock Upp, Azma said, “I am excited because I think this badass jail needs a girl like me. Munawar Faruqui is my favourite contestant because of how he is playing, whereas Kaaranvir is awesome. I think my toughest competitor would be Poonam Pandey because she is good but sometimes dangerous.”

Who is Azmah Fallah?

Born in Islamabad, Pakistan Azmah Fallah shifted to Dubai with her family after completing her schooling. Reportedly, she began her career in showbiz as a model in Pakistan itself. Azma later moved to India to try her luck in industry and took up many model assignments. She has even advertised for beauty products like Lakme on her social media handles. She enjoys a huge fan following of 228k on Instagram.

Azma Fallah was also seen on MTV Splitsvilla 13. Interestingly, Lock Upp contestant Shivam Sharma was also a part of the show.

Mandana Karimi enters Lock Upp

Another contestant to who entered the Ekta Kapoor‘s show is Mandana Karimi, actor-model who participated in Bigg Boss 9 and became the second runner-up.

With exciting tasks, dramatic fights, and above all, an interesting mix of some controversial contestants, Lock Upp is making a lot of noise on social media platforms. The captive and fearless reality show streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player.