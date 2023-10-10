Meet Badruddin Tyabji, founding member of Congress

Badruddin Tyabji was also the third president of Congress

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 12:57 pm IST
Badruddin Tyabji
Badruddin Tyabji [Image: Twitter]

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Badruddin Tyabji, a founding member of the Indian National Congress (INC), the present president of the party, Mallikarjun Kharge, paid homage to him.

Tyabji was not only a founding member of INC but also the third president of the party.

Background of Badruddin Tyabji

Born on October 10, 1844, in Bombay, Tyabji learned Urdu and Persian at Dada Makhra’s Madrassa.

Later, at the age of 16 years, he was admitted to Newbury High Park College in London. After completing his studies at Newbury, he gained admission to the University of London in 1863.

After returning to India in December 1867, he became the first Indian barrister in the High Court of Bombay.

His role in Indian National Congress

Badruddin Tyabji, who was among the moderate Muslims during the freedom movement of India, brought Muslims into the Congress fold when many were of the opinion that Muslims should boycott the party.

Later, he became the first Muslim and third Indian to be appointed as a judge in the Bombay High Court.

On August 26, 1906, he passed away due to a heart attack in London.

