Meet Bollywood actress with 16 flops, now settled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Namrata Shirodkar is known for her journey in both Bollywood and Tollywood. Starting as a child artist and becoming a beauty queen, she eventually found success in acting. Let’s explore her story.

Namrata first appeared in Bollywood in 1977 as a child artist in the film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. Though a small role, it was her first step into the world of cinema.

Miss India and Miss Universe Success

In 1993, Namrata won the Miss India title, giving her the opportunity to represent India at Miss Universe. She finished in sixth place, which opened doors for her in the film industry.

Bollywood Career Struggles

Namrata’s first film as a lead actress, Purab Ki Laila Aur Paschim Ka Chaila, was never released. She officially debuted in 1998 with Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai opposite Salman Khan, which did moderately well. However, her second film Mere Do Anmol Ratna was a flop, and she faced challenges with a string of underperforming films.

Breakthrough with Vaastav

Namrata’s big break came with the 1999 film Vaastav, where she acted alongside Sanjay Dutt. Her performance was praised, and the film was a hit, finally giving her the recognition she deserved.

Tough Times in Bollywood

After Vaastav, Namrata acted in several films, such as Hero Hindustani, Kacche Dhaage, Aaghaaz, and Albela. Unfortunately, most of these movies didn’t perform well at the box office. Over six years, Namrata was part of 16 films, but many of them were flops, making it a challenging period in her career.

Love and Life with Mahesh Babu

While working in the South Indian film industry, Namrata met Mahesh Babu during the filming of Vamsi. The couple dated for five years before marrying in 2005. After marriage, Namrata stepped away from acting to focus on her family and settled in Hyderabad.

Namrata and Mahesh have two children, Gautam and Sitara. She now leads a private life, occasionally appearing at events with her husband. Namrata shares glimpses of her family life on social media, showcasing her love for her family.