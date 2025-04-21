Meet Champak, the dog who is taking over IPL 2025 fields

Hyderabad: IPL 2025 is full of thrilling matches, big sixes, and nail-biting finishes. But this time, something extra special is stealing the spotlight – and no, it’s not a cricketer. It’s a robot dog named Champak!

Based on fan votes, we present 'Champak' – the newest member of our family 🗳🥳#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/D2x1o8FeDR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

Wait, a robot dog in IPL? Yes!

If you’ve been watching the matches, you might have seen a cute robot dog running around the field, shaking hands with players, and even jumping! This robot has a camera in its head and shows fans a new view of the game. It’s like a moving camera with puppy vibes!

𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗼𝗻! 𝗪𝗲'𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗻 👀



It can walk, run, jump, and bring you a 'heart(y)' smile 🐩❤️



And…A whole new vision 🎥



Meet the newest member of the #TATAIPL Broadcast family 👏 – By @jigsactin



P.S: Can you help us in… pic.twitter.com/jlPS928MwV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2025

How Champak got its name

At first, it didn’t have a name. So, IPL asked fans to vote on social media. The options were Chulbul, Jaffa, Buddy, and Champak. And guess what? Champak won! The name reminded fans of the famous grandpa character from “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” – which made it even more fun.

Players are loving it too!

The robot dog isn’t just walking around – it’s hanging out with players too! Hardik Pandya greeted it with a big smile, Axar Patel looked super confused, and Reece Topley was shocked when it walked up to him. But the best moment? MS Dhoni played with Champak and even carried it to the dressing room! Fans went crazy!

Hardik Pandya playing with CHAMPAK after the match with CSK



– Although it is controlled by remote, but looks cute

– IPL adds something entertaining every season

– Most funny it scared Akash Ambani 😛pic.twitter.com/6hYOpPv6uc — cricFusion Aashi (@cricket_x_Ashi) April 21, 2025

From Spider Cam to Umpire Cam, IPL always brings cool tech. But Champak is on another level – funny, friendly, and full of surprises. Whether you’re in the stadium or watching on TV, keep an eye out for this four-legged superstar.