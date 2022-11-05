Meet entrepreneur Syeda Umamah Quadria

Syeda Umamah Quadria, daughter of Syed Sadiq Quadri & Dr. Seema Syed, is a born and bred Entrepreneur who comes from a long line of self-starting and career advancing women. Having already launched 3 ventures, she’s always on the lookout for new opportunities to grow and harness her entrepreneurial abilities. Umamah was recently nominated for, and has since accepted, the board advisory position at her alma matter; the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury. She was also selected by the U.S State Department to represent the nation as an entrepreneurial delegate at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in 2017.

She graduated from the University of Southern California with a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation and a Certificate in Technology Commercialization. In 2017 she was awarded the Young Presidents Organization Scholarship by the YPO Santa Monica Chapter and the Best Team Dynamics award by the Lloyd Grief Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at USC.

Currently, she is leading the Digital Transformation function & services at the leading international ambulatory healthcare system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.