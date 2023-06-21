Meet first captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s rollercoaster ride of emotions, conflicts, and unexpected twists has kickstarted. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is in its first week and it has already sent waves of excitement and anticipation through audiences across the nation.

Now all eyes are on who will become the first captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In tonight’s episode, audience will get to see the first ever captaincy task in which Bigg Boss gives the power of ‘captain makers’ to Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha.

#BiggBossOTT2 CaptaincyTask#FukraInsaan Chooses #AkankshaPuri and #CyrusBroacha chose #FalaqNaaz for the captaincy contendership



Both will now make videos and winner among those 2 females will be captain. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 20, 2023

Abhishek exercises his authority by nominating Akanksha Puri, while Cyrus opts for Falaq Naaz as his choice for captain. After a series of intense discussions and deliberations, Falaq Naaz emerges victorious, securing the coveted position of the first captain of the season.

Let’s wait and watch how tables will turn under Falaq’s captaincy in the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.