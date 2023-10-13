Meet highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Munawar

Mumbai: As the eagerly anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 17 approaches this Sunday, fans are buzzing with excitement. The show has always been a hot topic of discussion, and this year is no different. Apart from the contestants and updates about the show, another much-talked-about topic is the remuneration the contestants receive for participating in the high-stakes reality show.

While the confirmed contestant list is making rounds on the internet, so are speculations about their paychecks. Contestants leave behind their luxurious lifestyles to spend months in Bigg Boss house with strangers. However, they are handsomely rewarded for their stay in the house.

Highest Paid Contestants Of Bigg Boss 17

This year, as per their popularity and the excitement surrounding their entry into the show, some contestants are expected to be among the highest-paid in the season. Check out the list below.

1. Ankita Lokhande

2. Vicky Jain

3. Munawar Faruqui

4. Aishwarya Sharma

5. Mannara Chopra

Ankita Lokhande might break records by becoming the highest-paid contestant of BB 17. Munawar is expected to join her to become the second highest-paid contestant, considering his massive fanbase and popularity. (The above list might change as per fresh updates).

While the exact figures of their earnings will be revealed once the show begins, the speculation about their probable pay has already piqued the interest of fans.

Who is your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.