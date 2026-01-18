Hyderabad’s food culture has always been rich, vibrant and full of character. From royal biryanis steeped in history to late-night street snacks bursting with flavour, the city’s culinary identity is celebrated across India. Now, Hyderabad has another reason to feel proud as Hussain, famously known as “Fire Paan Wala” represented the city on the national stage through MasterChef India Season 9.

Hussain, the founder of the viral Hussain Paan Parlour, made a fiery impression during the auditions of MasterChef India 9, which premiered on January 5, 2026.

Hussain stunned judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur with his unique preparation of a paan which he crafted using lit cloves and a specialised filling technique refined over years of practice.

When he served the flaming paan to chef Ranveer Brar himself, the studio watched in awe. As the flame flickered and aromas filled the air, Ranveer tasted the paan with a smile, praising its flavour, creativity and bold presentation. The judges applauded Hussain’s confidence and art.

More about Hussain

Hussain is a world record holder for creating over 1,000 varieties of paan. His pan parlours are located in Tolichowki and Banjara Hills. People come not only to eat paan, but to watch a show unfold. He is frequently hired for weddings and special events, where his unique paan experience adds a touch of excitement.

Hussain’s signature fire paan, briefly set aflame before serving, turned a simple mouth freshener into a thrilling experience. What began as a small street-side business soon became a Hyderabad sensation, attracting locals, tourists and food vloggers alike.

Hussain is instantly recognisable, not just for his paan, but for his unique style. He dresses in shiny, eye-catching outfits, wears a chunky gold necklace and a large gold bracelet on one hand, and moves with the flair of a performer. As he prepares paan, he adds rhythm, small dance steps and dramatic hand gestures, transforming food service into street theatre. Long before television fame, he was already a star on Hyderabad’s roads.

Behind the lively performance lies a powerful story of courage. Hussain operates from a wheelchair, yet runs his business with independence, confidence and sharp skill. His physical limitation never became a reason to slow down. Instead, it became part of his strength.

Stepping from a busy paan counter into the intense MasterChef kitchen was a bold leap one that has earned him admiration across the country.

This season also features other inspiring differently-abled contestants, including Manisha Sharma, who uses cooking as therapy while living with secondary Parkinson’s disease, and Ratna Tamang, a Nepali chef who cooks despite losing both hands. Their journeys have turned MasterChef into a tribute to the human spirit.