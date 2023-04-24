Meet IAS officer Syed Sehrish Asgar, recipient of PM’s award

IAS officer Syed Sehrish Asgar who is a second-generation civil service officer recently received the PM’s Award for Excellence in civil services.

Currently, she is serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla and has made remarkable contributions to society through her work. Her father Syed Asghar was a 1977-batch Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer.

She completed her schooling at Presentation Convent in Jammu and in 2023, she joined Batra Medical College. However, her passion for civil services led her to pursue a career in this field.

In 2011, she topped the State Civil Service Exams, which was just the beginning of her illustrious career. She later cracked the UPSC Civil Services to become an IPS officer first and then an IAS officer.

Recently, IAS officer Syed Sehrish Asgar received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Civil Services. This award is a testament to her dedication and commitment to public service.

VIDEO: PM Sh @narendramodi confers Awards for Excellence in Public Administration to Aspirational Districts Programme to Team Baramulla (J&K). #CivilServicesDay pic.twitter.com/02OcmuMH5G — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 21, 2023

After receiving the award, she took to Twitter to express her gratitude. The IAS Officer wrote, ‘On receiving the Prime Minister’s Award for excellence in Civil Services 2022, I take this opportunity to thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for acknowledging the efforts made and Hon’ble LG @manojsinha_ ji for having faith in me. My gratitude to all of you for your wishes!!’

The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K also congratulated the IAS officer.