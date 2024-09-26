Meet in Hyderabad on ‘breast milk banks’ to fight infant mortality

Hyderabad: Health experts have highlighted that promoting breastfeeding and establishing breast milk banks can significantly reduce infant mortality rates. To further explore these topics, the 4th International Conference, South Asian LAMBCON 2024, will be held in Hyderabad on September 28th and 29th.

The conference will bring together 500 participants, including 20 international delegates from countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, East Timor, and the Philippines. The event will feature over 30 sessions, covering a wide range of topics related to lactation management and human milk banking. These sessions will address both basic and advanced lactation practices.

Dr. Santosh Kumar Kraleti, Member of the National Medical Commission and Founder and General Secretary of Sushena Health Foundation, emphasized the critical need for awareness around breastfeeding during a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club. He noted that, despite educational advances, many people remain unaware of the benefits of early breastfeeding and proper lactation management.

According to recent statistics, only 41.8% of babies in Telangana receive early breastfeeding, compared to 54% nationwide. Dr. Kraleti explained that 90% of infant deaths can be prevented by the simple and accessible practice of breastfeeding and the availability of breast milk through milk banks.

The upcoming conference aims to address these challenges and increase awareness through expert-led discussions and collaborative efforts.