Meet Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s nephew who’s playing him on screen

Hyderabad: The much-awaited biopic Michael, based on the life of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, hit theatres on April 24, 2026, and made a massive impact at the box office. Despite mixed to negative reviews, the film opened to a record-breaking Rs 2,045.66 crore (217 million USD) worldwide, making it the biggest opening ever for a biopic and setting a new benchmark in Hollywood.

Who is Jaafar Jackson?

Jaafar Jackson is the man playing Michael Jackson in the film, and he is not just an actor but also a member of the legendary Jackson family. He is the son of Jermaine Jackson, one of the original members of The Jackson 5. This makes Jaafar the real-life nephew of Michael Jackson.

Born in 1996, Jaafar grew up surrounded by music and performance. He started singing and dancing at a young age and even released his debut single “Got Me Singing” in 2019. Apart from music, he has also shown interest in fashion and modelling.

A Personal Connection to the Role

Playing his uncle on screen is a huge responsibility, and Jaafar took it seriously. This film marks his acting debut, and he worked hard to match Michael’s iconic style, dance, and expressions. His performance has been widely appreciated, with many fans saying he perfectly captures Michael’s aura.

He also received strong support from his family. Katherine Jackson praised him, saying he truly “embodies” her son. Several members of the Jackson family attended the film’s premiere to show their support.

While Jaafar’s performance is getting praise, the film itself has faced criticism. Some viewers feel it avoids controversial parts of Michael Jackson’s life. Notably, his daughter Paris Jackson has openly said she had no involvement and felt parts of the story were not fully honest.

Even with criticism, Michael has proven its strength at the box office. With a historic opening and strong public interest, the film has positioned Jaafar Jackson as a rising star while also bringing Michael Jackson’s story back into global conversation.