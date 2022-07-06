Meet Kajal Pisal, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 wild card contestant

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to take you all on an action-packed and adevturous ride. The show will be churning out several new tasks, turns and twists in the upcoming episodes. KKK 12 will also see many wild card entries in different weeks.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Wild Card Entry

According to latest updates, TV actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in popular show Sirf Tum, will joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a first wild card contestant soon. A report in ETimes says that the talks between the makers and Kajal are on and if everything goes well, the actress will soon jet off to Cape Town for the shoot. Kajal has reportedly bid adieu to her current project Sirf Tum.

While an official announcement from the makers and Kajal Pisal is awaited, let’s have a look at her best pictures from Instagram below.

More about Kajal Pisal

Kajal Pisal began her acting television career in 2007 with Ekta Kapoor’s showKuchh Is Tara. She has been a part of various TV shows including — Savdhaan India, CID, Adaalat, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Naagin 5, among others.

Meanwhile, Erika Packard became the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 13 contenders are left in the race — Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia,Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Aneri Vajani, Tushar Kalia, Kanika Mann and Chetna Pande. The stunt-based reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty.