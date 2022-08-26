Meet new comedians of The Kapil Sharma Show 4

Mumbai: India’s most loved celebrity chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to grace our television screens after a short hiatus. As usual, the hype around the show is massive as fans are eager to witness their favorite comedians team up and tickle their funny bones, once again.

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show is going to see some new changes in the concept and new faces on the team. It was also reported that Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh quit the show due to various reasons.

However, Bharti Singh‘s fans can rejoice as reports now suggest that Bharti will keep making appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show when she has the time, but right now she is busy with another reality show.

Furthermore, in an update of the show, it is being reported that Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri have been replaced by new comedians. Yes, you read that right! According to a report in ETimes, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski, and Sidharth Sagar have joined the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

So who are these new comedians? Scroll ahead to find out.

Gaurav Dubey

Gaurav Dubey is famous for his work on Colors TV’s reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra where he played the role of Khatri. He wears a lot of hats as he is an actor, scriptwriter, stand-up comedian, and stage performer.

Shrikant Maski

Shrikant Maski is predominantly a Bollywood actor and has been featured in several films like Yea Toh Two Much Ho Gayaa, Super Dhamaal.com, and Four Two Ka One. However, he gained fame through his stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Sidharth Sagar

A popular comedian, Siddharth Sagar has already made appearances in different avatars in The Kapil Sharma Show, and this season will see him as a permanent. He is the winner of Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe teamed with Krishna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri.