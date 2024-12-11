Meet new Time God of Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra or Shrutika?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to grab headlines with its intense drama and competitive tasks. Among the various elements of the show, the Time God task remains one of the most exciting aspects. With immense powers, including the ability to save friends from nominations, the Time God task is has always been fiercely contested.

Over the past weeks, contestants like Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Digvijay Rathee have had the opportunity to wield the Time God powers. Vivian and Rajat even managed to hold the position twice.

This week, the battle for the Time God title was fought among Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Shrutika Arjun, and Chum Darang.

Week 9: Time God Task

One man army Rajat Dalal against all the contestantspic.twitter.com/zTkSA8DAEm — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2024

The challenge required contestants to balance a water bowl while walking, with rounds supervised by different sanchalaks (task referees). Here’s how the task unfolded:

Round 1: Kashish served as the sanchalak. Shrutika lost her balance and was eliminated.

Round 2: Shrutika became the sanchalak. A dramatic clash saw Chahat push Rajat, leading to his elimination.

Round 3: Rajat returned as the sanchalak and avenged his elimination by throwing Chum’s bowl, eliminating her.

In the end, Avinash Mishra outperformed his competitors and grabbed the title of Time God for Week 9.

Avinash Mishra becomes new Time God

As the new Time God, Avinash now holds significant powers that can alter the dynamics of the house. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how he exercises his authority and whether he will shake up alliances or strengthen his bonds in the Bigg Boss house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.