Meet new VIP contestant of Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks away from its finale. Reports have it that the grand finale is scheduled to take place on January 16. An official confirmation is still awaited. Contestants who are currently battling inside the house are — Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, Pratik Sehajpal, Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai.

The Salman Khan-hosted show is currently seeing the Ticket To Finale tasks. In the latest promo, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal can be seen getting into a major physical spat post which Bigg Boss warns Umar he would be liable for elimination. But it seems like Pratik Sehajpal was asked to have a say in the matter and he said that he was fine with it.

And now, social media buzz is that Umar Riaz has won the Ticket To Finale and has joined Rakhi Sawant in the top 5 finalists list. Clips of Umar from the Live Feed donning star badge are being shared on Twitter. Check it out below.

VIP DOCTOR UMAR RIAZ IN THE HOUSE Y'ALL

Welcome back original VIP 😉#UmarRiaz pic.twitter.com/7dj8e2RBJJ — Mars 🚀✨ (@stillinsearch__) January 2, 2022

LiveFeed:

Check the mirror and see the star on Umar! Umar is a VIP😍#UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 #BBKingUmarpic.twitter.com/aAAa3w9i93 — Team Umar Riaz Official ✨👑 (@teamumartweetz) January 2, 2022

BB 15’s ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia too took to his Twitter and congratulated Umar on winning Ticket To Finale. See his tweet.