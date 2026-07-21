Meet Nirmal Police star officers – Jessi, Bolt and Yami

Hyderabad: The Nirmal District Police is proud of Yami, Jessie, and Bolt. They are officers, but with four legs!

Yami, Jessie, and Bolt are members of the dog squad of Nirmal District Police, bringing laurels to their department by bagging state-level recognition for assisting in crimes like murder, theft and narcotics cases.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police Dr G Janaki Sharmila congratulated the fur babies and their handlers G Parameshwar, K Srinivas, and G Sayender.

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Jessi, a German Shepard, is senior among the three, having been in police service for nine years. Yami is a Belgian Malinois and Bolt is a Labrador. Jessi, Yami and Bolt were inducted into the Telangana Police Dog Squad department and underwent training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad. Bolt sniffs out narcotics, while Jessi and Yami assist in giving clues at the crime scenes.

Jessi played a key role in helping investigators solve the murder of a man at Shamgarh Fort in the town. The sniffer dog tracked the route taken by the accused to and from the crime scene, enabling police to examine CCTV footage from a nearby shop and identify the suspect.