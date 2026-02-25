Telangana Police dogs Rana and Rado join Cyberabad’s K9 squad

Hyderabad: Two police dogs – Rana and Rado – from the Telangana Crime Investigation Department have been inducted into the Cyberabad Police, taking the strength of the K9 Unit to 18.

City Security Wing (CSW) Headquarters Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Hanumantha Rao said Rana, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Rado, a 10-year-old Labrador, will play crucial roles in crime detection, tracking suspects, locating missing persons and assisting in search operations.

“Rana and Rao have been inducted into the K9 squad. Of the 18 dogs currently in service, 12 are trained in explosive detection, two in narcotics detection and four as tracker dogs,” the officer said.

These canines undergo special training in detecting explosives during celebrity visits, public meetings, anti-sabotage checks and response to threat calls. Tracker dogs help identify suspects and recover evidence, while narcotics detection dogs are used to trace drugs such as ganja, cocaine, methamphetamine, opium, MDMA and heroin.

The squad largely comprises Labradors, along with Dobermans and Belgian Malinois, each trained for specialised tasks.