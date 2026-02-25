Telangana Police dogs Rana and Rado join Cyberabad’s K9 squad

Rana is a four-year-old Belgian Malinois and Rado is a 10-year-old Labrador.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th February 2026 8:30 pm IST
Telangana police dogs Rana and Rado, part of Cyberabad's K9 unit, ready for duty.
Rana (left) and Rado (right)

Hyderabad: Two police dogs – Rana and Rado – from the Telangana Crime Investigation Department have been inducted into the Cyberabad Police, taking the strength of the K9 Unit to 18.

City Security Wing (CSW) Headquarters Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Hanumantha Rao said Rana, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Rado, a 10-year-old Labrador, will play crucial roles in crime detection, tracking suspects, locating missing persons and assisting in search operations.

“Rana and Rao have been inducted into the K9 squad. Of the 18 dogs currently in service, 12 are trained in explosive detection, two in narcotics detection and four as tracker dogs,” the officer said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

These canines undergo special training in detecting explosives during celebrity visits, public meetings, anti-sabotage checks and response to threat calls. Tracker dogs help identify suspects and recover evidence, while narcotics detection dogs are used to trace drugs such as ganja, cocaine, methamphetamine, opium, MDMA and heroin.

The squad largely comprises Labradors, along with Dobermans and Belgian Malinois, each trained for specialised tasks.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th February 2026 8:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button