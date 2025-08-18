Meet Sahher Bambba, star of Aryan Khan’s first Netflix show

Hyderabad: Netflix has shared the first look of The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s first project as a director. The teaser is full of drama, stylish scenes, and action that quickly caught the eye of fans. Actor Lakshya, who was praised for his role in Kill, plays the lead. But another name that is now getting attention is the show’s heroine, Sahher Bambba.

Who is Sahher Bambba?

Many people are seeing Sahher Bambba for the first time, but this is not her first role. She started acting in 2019 with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, where she worked with Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol.

Sahher comes from Himachal Pradesh and later acted in shows like The Empire and Dil Bekaraar on Disney+ Hotstar. She was also part of B Praak’s music video Ishq Nahi Karte with Emraan Hashmi. With her fresh energy and talent, she is now ready to shine in this big Netflix project.

The Story and Cast

The series tells the story of an outsider and his friends trying to make their place in the uncertain world of Bollywood. Along with Lakshya and Sahher, the cast includes Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

The show is produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan Khan has created it with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. While the release date is not announced, Netflix will give a special preview on August 20, 2025. With Shah Rukh Khan also building excitement, fans are waiting to see Aryan’s first step as a director.