Mumbai: A new day and a new relationship rumour have fans talking. The worlds of entertainment and sports in India are often buzzing with dating speculation, and this time, the spotlight is on Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh.

The Punjab Kings pacer has fuelled fresh rumours after sharing cryptic posts on Snapchat. In the now-viral images, Arshdeep is seen holding hands with a mystery woman, hinting at a possible new chapter in his personal life. The lack of context quickly grabbed attention online, with fans trying to decode the identity of the woman.

Many users believe the mystery woman could be Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out a tattoo on the woman’s hand that appears similar to one associated with Samreen, further strengthening the speculation.

🚨 RUMOURS ALERT 🚨



Arshdeep Singh posted two stories on Snapchat where he’s seen holding a girl’s hand.



Fans noticed the “੧” tattoo, which matches Samreen Kaur, who is also the ex of Ashish Chanchlani.



Is Arshdeep dating Samreen Kaur? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dEGw3Gkq1t — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) April 5, 2026

Adding to the buzz, Samreen was recently spotted attending Punjab Kings matches, including games in Chandigarh and at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians. Her presence at these matches has only intensified rumours linking her to the cricketer.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is an emerging Punjabi actress and model who has been steadily gaining recognition in the regional entertainment industry. Born in 2001 in Jammu and Kashmir, she completed her schooling in Jammu before pursuing a B.Com Honours degree from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune. She later enrolled in an MBA programme in Chandigarh while simultaneously stepping into modelling and acting.

Initially planning to join her father’s business, Samreen’s career took a turn when she began receiving modelling opportunities. She went on to become a state finalist at Femina Miss India 2018, representing Jammu and Kashmir, and even featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan India the same year. She has also worked with well-known brands such as Nikon India, FBB India, Veet, and Glenmark.

In terms of her acting career, Samreen has appeared in films, web series, and music videos across platforms. She featured in projects like 83, the sports drama based on India’s historic World Cup win, as well as Sardaar Ji 2, Jind Mahi, Nail Polish, and the political drama Tandav. She has also starred in several popular music videos, including Baawla with Badshah, Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha by Jubin Nautiyal, and Yaara Tere Warga by Jass Manak. Her recent work includes the music film Ishq and the album Harjayi Ve.

While the rumours continue to gain traction online, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Samreen Kaur has reacted or confirmed the speculation so far.