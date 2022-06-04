Meet Sarah Al-Akour, first Saudi woman commentator at camel races

Riyadh: Sarah Al-Akour has become the first Saudi woman to commentate in camel racing— Kingdom’s International Championship for Egyptian horses which was held during the period May 25-29, 2022 in Riyadh, local media reported.

This came after Sarah Al-Akur entered Saudi Camel Racing Federation (SCRF) commentator competition for men and women, which was launched by the Saudi Camel Federation.

Al-Akour passed the tests with a 5-minute video commentary, and her name was announced among 27 qualifying entries out of 300.

أيام جميلة استمتعنا فيها جميعاً في بطولة المملكة الدولية كحيلة ❤️🐎. بطولةٍ اسم بالفخر حي ما غاب

— سـارهـ 🇸🇦🐎🎤 (@Sarah_11M) May 31, 2022

As per media reports, she has previous experience commenting on equestrian races and has always been keen to prepare and gather all the information she could need for the upcoming races.

In an interview with Arabic daily Sayyidaty, Al-Akour said, although it is difficult to know all the names of the participants, owners, emblems and camels, she said, “The names are easy to pronounce because I am the daughter of this authentic heritage, and I have the know-how and awareness of how to pronounce them. Pronouncing the names while commenting, which is a job that makes me very happy.”

She further added that enthusiastic commentators always have their own style, imprint and different personal appeal, and this imprint was formed through sufficient information about camels and their owners, and keeping up with this sport from its inception until today.

The country in recent years adopted several reforms to empower women, including ensuring that women can drive cars, enter playgroups and stadiums, and pursue occupations that were previously accessible only to men.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to change economic and social rules as part of his vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy.