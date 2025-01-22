Meet SRK at Global Village in Dubai: Entry ticket price

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to dazzle fans in Dubai at Global Village on January 26. The event celebrates his 29 amazing years in the film industry, with King Khan fresh off the success of blockbuster hits like “Jawan” and “Pathaan.”

A Journey of Iconic Hits

Known as the “King of Bollywood,” Shah Rukh’s actual journey began with the 1995 classic “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” which made him the ultimate romantic hero. Over the years, he has starred in over 95 movies, winning hearts worldwide with films such as “Devdas” and “My Name is Khan.”

Shah Rukh Khan has a deep bond with Dubai. As a brand ambassador for Dubai Tourism, he frequently attends events in the region. His 59th birthday was even celebrated with his image projected on the Burj Khalifa, making headlines worldwide.

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS! Meet the King of Romance in person! 🌟 @iamsrk will take over the Main Stage at #GlobalVillage this Sunday, 26 January at 8:30PM. Book your calendars and be part of this amazing night!⁣ ✨#AMoreWonderfulWorld pic.twitter.com/KRztEPQwdm — Global Village القرية العالمية (@GlobalVillageAE) January 21, 2025

Event Details, Entry Tickets

At the Global Village event, fans can look forward to an exciting evening. Shah Rukh Khan will perform his signature dance moves, share stories, and interact with the audience. There will also be fun activities like trivia games and surprises.

The event starts at 8:30 PM, and entry is included in the AED 25 ticket price for Global Village.

January 26 is also India’s Republic Day, and the Indian pavilion at Global Village will join the celebrations. Visitors can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, explore global cuisines, and check out the park’s many attractions before the main event.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see Shah Rukh Khan live and celebrate his legendary career. Head to Global Village for an unforgettable night with the King of Bollywood!