Meet the 95-year-old who has spent over 65 years in the same job

In an era where job-hopping is common and loyalty to one workplace is increasingly rare, the story of a 96-year-old Japanese woman has captured global attention. While most professionals switch companies every few years in search of growth and balance, Yasuko Tamaki has spent more than six and a half decades in the same company, doing the same job and loving every moment of it.

Tamaki joined Sunco Industries in Osaka in 1956 at the age of 26. She began as an office worker handling administration and accounts. Over time, she rose to become section chief at 40 and became a guiding presence in the company. Decades passed, employees changed, technology evolved, but Tamaki remained a constant, punctual, dedicated, and cheerful person.

Her extraordinary commitment earned her a place in Guinness World Records in 2020 as the world’s oldest office manager. When presented with the award, she humbly said, “I’ve only been doing what I was supposed to do all these years. I’m deeply moved.” She later added, “I’ve always felt I was born to be useful to others. Making my coworkers happy has been my goal.”

What makes her story even more remarkable is her discipline outside work. She reportedly wakes up at 5:30 am, practices yoga for 30 minutes, and recites Buddhist wisdom sutras before heading to the office by foot, bus, or metro. She is an avid reader and even took the Japan Kanji Aptitude Test (Semi-Grade 1) to keep her mind sharp. In her free time, she enjoys card games, mahjong, and offering thoughtful advice to younger colleagues.

Tamaki never stopped learning. She began studying computers at 67, mastered them by 70, and continued taking certifications well into her eighties. By 90, she was comfortably using social media which eventually brought her story to global attention. She even joined overnight ski trips with colleagues at an age when most prefer rest.

Reports suggest she was still working in 2025 at age 95 meaning her service may have reached 69 years.

In Japan, such stories are often linked to the concept of Ikigai (生きがい) a personal reason to live. This philosophy encourages seniors to stay active, connected, and joyful by pursuing purpose every day. Through lives like Tamaki’s, we learn that longevity is not simply about living longer, but about continuing with meaning.

For Hyderabad’s young professionals racing through fast-changing careers, Tamaki’s journey feels both inspiring and thought-provoking. In a world where loyalty is fading, Yasuko Tamaki stands as a rare reminder that purpose, passion, and perseverance can truly defy time.