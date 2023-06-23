Meet the first couple in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house!

Mumbai: When it comes to the Bigg Boss house, there’s never a dull moment, especially when romance is considered. It is one of the highlighted elements of the show. For those who are watching the much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 can surely understand what that means.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 kickstarted with a bang on June 17 with a total of 13 contestants getting locked inside the house. Just 5 days into the show and friendships have already blossomed. And now it looks like Janta has already found their first potential couple!

Any guesses? Well, it is non-other than Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan.

ABHIYA – A couple?

Viewers have been shipping this duo for a while now. Their cute videos and pictures are being widely circulated on social media. Some of the fans have also started a hashtag called ‘Abhiya’. They were also seen twinning in black in one of the recent episodes. In a viral clip, Jiya was also seen talking about how she and Abhishek could’ve gotten along if that one incident didn’t happen which has now grabbed eyeballs.

Check out their cute moments!

They look cute together

Well couple or not, it’s very obvious that something has changed between them. And who knows they might even end up becoming a couple now!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.