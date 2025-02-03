Mumbai: After creating a massive buzz, one of the most loved cooking-based comedy shows, Laughter Chef Season 2, kickstarted with a bang on January 25. Hosted by the comedian Bharti Singh and judged by the renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show enjoys a huge fan following across the nation.

The popular reality show brings together 12 celebrity contestants in 6 pairs, blending their cooking skills with a perfect dash of humor, making it an ultimate entertainment package.

Laughter Chefs Season 2 Contestants

This season features several well-known celebrities, including:

Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel

Rubina Dilaik & Rahul Vaidya

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Kashmera Shah & Krushna Abhishek

Mannara Chopra & Sudesh Lehri

Elvish Yadav & Abdu Rozik

Highest Paid Contestant

As always, bringing celebrities on board comes with a hefty price tag, and Laughter Chef Season 2 is no exception. Speculations were rife about the highest-paid contestant, with names like Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, and Ankita Lokhande making rounds. However, it is said that it is Krushna Abhishek who tops the list, charging a whopping Rs 6 lakhs per episode, making his weekly earnings Rs 12 lakhs.

Laughter Chef Season 2 airing on Colors and JioCinema every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

