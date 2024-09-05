Meet the highest tax paying actor of India, he paid Rs 92 crore!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines again, recently the Hurun India Rich List 2024 named him as one of the richest people in the country. He now has an incredible wealth of Rs. 7,300 crore.

And now, Shah Rukh Khan has become the highest celebrity taxpayer in India for 2024. According to Fortune India, he paid Rs. 92 crore in taxes, the most among Indian celebrities this year. Right behind him is actor Thalapathy Vijay, who paid Rs. 80 crore in taxes.

It’s surprising that Akshay Kumar is not on the list this year. In 2022, he was the highest taxpayer, paying Rs. 29.5 crore in taxes and even receiving a certificate of honor from the Income Tax Department.

However, Akshay had several flop films this year, while Shah Rukh had a very successful 2023 with three big releases: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Here’s a list of the top Indian celebrities who paid the most taxes in 2024:

1. Shah Rukh Khan – Rs. 92 crore

2. Thalapathy Vijay – Rs. 80 crore

3. Salman Khan – Rs. 75 crore

4. Amitabh Bachchan – Rs. 71 crore

5. Virat Kohli – Rs. 66 crore

6. Ajay Devgn – Rs. 42 crore

7. MS Dhoni – Rs. 38 crore

8. Ranbir Kapoor – Rs. 36 crore

9. Sachin Tendulkar – Rs. 28 crore

10. Hrithik Roshan – Rs. 28 crore

11. Kapil Sharma – Rs. 26 crore

12. Sourav Ganguly – Rs. 23 crore

13. Kareena Kapoor – Rs. 20 crore

14. Shahid Kapoor – Rs. 14 crore

15. Mohanlal – Rs. 14 crore

16. Allu Arjun – Rs. 14 crore

17. Hardik Pandya – Rs. 13 crore

18. Kiara Advani – Rs. 12 crore

19. Katrina Kaif – Rs. 11 crore

20. Pankaj Tripathi – Rs. 11 crore

21. Aamir Khan – Rs. 10 crore

22. Rishabh Pant – Rs. 10 crore

This list shows how much top Indian celebrities contribute to taxes, with Shah Rukh Khan leading the way thanks to his successful years in movies and business ventures.

On the personal front, King Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, in which he will star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. The project has been confirmed and is set to commence soon.