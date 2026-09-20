Meet the Pakistani actor with two dramas in 3 billion views club

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan continues to strengthen his position as one of the country’s most popular television stars. The actor now has two hit dramas in the coveted 3 billion views club on YouTube.

His latest drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, has surpassed 3 billion cumulative views on the video-sharing platform. The achievement comes after his previous blockbuster, Ishq Murshid, crossed the same milestone.

Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir in the lead roles, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu became a major talking point among Pakistani drama fans. Bilal played Kamyar, while Hania portrayed Ayra. Their on-screen chemistry, the drama’s romantic storyline and its popular soundtrack helped the show attract viewers from Pakistan, India and several other countries.

Before Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Bilal achieved similar digital success with Ishq Murshid. The romantic drama starred him opposite Durefishan Saleem and saw him playing Shahmeer Sikandar and his charming alter ego, Fazal Bakhsh.

Bilal’s effortless transition between the two personalities became one of the biggest highlights of the show. His chemistry with Durefishan, along with the drama’s music and light-hearted romantic moments, turned Ishq Murshid into a global hit.

With both Ishq Murshid and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu crossing 3 billion cumulative views, Bilal has added another impressive achievement to his career. The milestone also reflects his growing popularity beyond Pakistan, as his dramas continue to attract a massive audience across digital platforms.