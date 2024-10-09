Meet the superstars who delivered Rs 100 crore day 1 openers

Hyderabad: Pan-India films are creating massive records at the box office, with actors delivering huge hits that cross Rs 100 crore on Day 1. These movies, loved by audiences across the country, are setting new standards for success. Here’s a look at the actors who have achieved Rs 100 crore-plus openings on Day 1 and the films that helped them do it.

The Rs. 100 crore opening day benchmark has become the gold standard for film success in India, especially for pan-India films. These films, often packed with larger-than-life action, star power, and stunning visuals, have captivated audiences across multiple regions. In just 24 hours, these films are setting new records and solidifying their stars’ positions as box office kings.

Jr NTR: The Latest Entrant to the Elite Club

Jr NTR, who won hearts with his performance in the blockbuster RRR, light up the box office once again with Devara. The film opened with a staggering Rs. 172 crore worldwide gross. This marks Jr NTR’s second film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark on Day 1.

Actors and Their Rs 100 Crore-Plus Movies on Day 1

1. Prabhas

Prabhas leads the pack with the most films crossing Rs 100 crore on the first day worldwide.

Baahubali 2

Saaho

Adipurush

Salaar

Kalki 2898 AD

2. Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay is another superstar known for his massive box office performances.

Leo

The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT)

3. Jr NTR

Jr NTR has joined the exclusive Rs 100 crore club with his blockbuster hits.

RRR

Devara

4. Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood has made a powerful comeback with two big openers.

Pathaan

Jawan

5. Yash

KGF Chapter 2

6. Ram Charan

RRR

7. Ranbir Kapoor

