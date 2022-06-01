Meet UAE teacher Latifa Al Hamadi, who made robot Rabdan

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) school teacher Latifa Al Hamadi showcased Rabdan, the robot she made to serve humanity, during a gathering held in Dubai to celebrate Emirati Talent Day on Monday at Plazzo Versace.

Latifa Al Hamadi, who works as a design and technology teacher at Al Sila School in Abu Dhabi, and has a bachelor’s degree from Zayed University in Networks Security and a master’s degree in Information Technology.

Robot Rabdan can interact with humans through microphones and give answers about locations and other inquiries.

Rabdan is a result of Hamadi’s three years of hard work that tells the story of the success and determination of Emirati women in the field of robotics.

ربدان مشروع منزلي بيد معلمة إماراتية يصب في علم الروبوتات#صناع_المستقبل pic.twitter.com/wLoPtU1G3S — إذاعة نور دبي 93.9 (@noordubairadio) May 30, 2022

من قصص اكسبو ٢٠٢٠ دبي



لم تكن ابنة الإمارات لطيفة متأكدة إلى أين سيصل شغفها بالروبوتات وإمكانياتها الحالية والمستقبلية.

اتخذت خطوة جريئة في رحلة طويلة للبحث عن الإجابات بنفسها بالعلم النظري عن طريق الدورات المتخصصة، والتطبيق العملي عن طريق تصنيع روبوتها الخاص "ربدان". pic.twitter.com/Rw7ySwIYAs — Faisal Alhammadi 🇦🇪 (@Faisalkhamis) December 30, 2021

Latifa used a 3D printer at home to build the pieces and assemble them to create Rabdan.

The 1.8m tall robot has movement sensors, 33 engines, and two cameras as the robot’s eyes.

“The world is heading towards having smart solutions for the benefit of humanity. I have a passion for robots and artificial intelligence and wanted to be part of this development, so I decided to build a robot that can serve mankind,” Latifa told Gulf News.