Meeting of BJP morchas discusses Lok Sabha poll strategy

Sources said the meeting discussed the party's preparations and strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th January 2024 10:08 pm IST
Out of 678 winning candidates, 594 crorepatis, 298 from BJP: Report
Representative image.

New Delhi: A meeting of top office bearers of the BJP’s morchas was held on Saturday to review implementation of the party’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Held at the BJP headquarters, the meeting was presided over by party national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh.

Sources said the meeting discussed the party’s preparations and strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

MS Education Academy

It also reviewed the status of implementation of the responsibilities given to each of the seven morchas of the BJP in view of the upcoming general elections.

Top office bearers of all seven morchas of the BJP were present at the meeting besides BJP general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Radhamohan Das Agrawal, Dushyan Gautam and V Satish.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th January 2024 10:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button