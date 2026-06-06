Mega job mela for minority youth to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) will organise a “Mega Job Mela” for unemployed minority youth in Hyderabad on June 9 as part of efforts to enhance employment opportunities in the community.

The recruitment drive will be held at Red Rose Palace in Nampally and will be inaugurated by Minority Welfare, Public Enterprises and Government Relations Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, according to a statement issued by the corporation.

Around 40 to 50 companies from sectors such as information technology, banking, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality and customer services are expected to participate in the event and recruit eligible candidates.

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TGMFC Chairman Mohd Obedulla Kothwal said the job mela would provide a platform for job seekers to connect directly with leading employers and explore employment opportunities across various sectors.

The initiative is aimed at improving access to jobs and supporting the economic empowerment of minority youth in Telangana, the statement said.