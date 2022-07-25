Meghalaya: BJP condemns raids at party leader Bernard Marak’s resort

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the recent raid that took place at the resort of Meghalaya’s vice president Bernard N Marakin Tura on July 22.

Marakin is accused of running a brothel at his farmhouse. Six minors – four boys and two girls – were rescued from a dingy cabin-like unhygienic room.

The BJP released a press statement on Monday condemning the raid and unjust framing of Marak. “It appears he is a victim of political vendetta,” said the release.

On the issue of children being rescued from the farmhouse, the BJP release said that the minors were staying there since the pandemic and Marakin was supporting them financially. “The minors study in Edenbari school and Auxilium Convent School in Tura,” said the release.

In the police raid, 27 vehicles, 8 two-wheelers, 400 bottles of liquor, over 500 unused condoms, and crossbows and arrows were seized.

The release said that the vehicles belong to the guests. “The general public would often visit the resort to spend the weekends. Branding the resort as a brothel is highly objectionable and unacceptable,” the release said.

Background

A police raid was conducted on the night of July 22 at the resort owned by BJP’s Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak in Tura from where six minors were rescued.

Rimpu Bagan, a farmhouse owned by militant-turned-politician Marak, was raided on the basis of a tip-off, West Garo Hills district’s Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh told PTI.

“We have rescued six minors — four boys and two girls — who were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan, run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a brothel, for the purpose of prostitution,” Singh said.

Seventy-three people were arrested for their indulgence in “nefarious activities” as evident from the material seized, the officer said, adding that the farmhouse has 30 small rooms.